Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $127,000 Holdings in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,179 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Marqeta by 633.2% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MQ opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.77. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.87 million. Marqeta had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MQ. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marqeta from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.11.

Marqeta Company Profile



Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

