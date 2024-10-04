Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Has $135,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

