Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $140,000 in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in World Acceptance by 122.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in World Acceptance by 12.7% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WRLD opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $648.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.39. World Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $94.57 and a 1-year high of $149.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 17.02 and a quick ratio of 17.02.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,665.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About World Acceptance

(Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.