Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $143,000 in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 165,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Karyopharm Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $494,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 494.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 622,194 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KPTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

KPTI stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

