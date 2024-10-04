Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $145,000 in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CoreCard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreCard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCard by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in CoreCard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 307,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 455,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCard alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley downgraded CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday.

CoreCard Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:CCRD opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.41. CoreCard Co. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. CoreCard had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CoreCard Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CoreCard Profile

(Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.