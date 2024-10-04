Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $152,000 in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCO. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Brink’s by 154.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brink’s by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $64.15 and a one year high of $115.91. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.08.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on BCO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

About Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

