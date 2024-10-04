Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lowered its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,412 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,385,000 after acquiring an additional 849,750 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,007,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $275,536,000 after purchasing an additional 351,391 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 4,211.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,903,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766,237 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Archrock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,409,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,412,000 after purchasing an additional 295,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,958,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 672,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Trading Up 1.0 %

Archrock stock opened at $21.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $270.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.61 million. Analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archrock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

Further Reading

