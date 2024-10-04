Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $135,000 Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,995,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,222,000 after buying an additional 156,414 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,800,000 after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 199,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,574,000 after purchasing an additional 549,395 shares during the period. Finally, Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after purchasing an additional 450,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STNG opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fearnley Fonds raised Scorpio Tankers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.80.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

