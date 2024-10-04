Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $148,000 Investment in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Seer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seer by 233.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 931,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Seer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Seer by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Seer Price Performance
NASDAQ SEER opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.30.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.
About Seer
Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.
