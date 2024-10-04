Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New $148,000 Investment in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Seer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seer by 233.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 931,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Seer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Seer by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seer in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Price Performance

NASDAQ SEER opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Seer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $2.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Seer had a negative net margin of 559.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Seer from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEER

About Seer

(Free Report)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.