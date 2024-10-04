Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 78,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 415.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 50,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

ELS stock opened at $69.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.34. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.23). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,575,398.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock worth $6,348,011 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

