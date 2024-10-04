Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,746 Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $2,042,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 295,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,006 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 219.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 113,798 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $4,222,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLMN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 2.05. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.