Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 91,241 Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 91,241 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Fossil Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOSL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fossil Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,278 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 598,940 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 99,488 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,672,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 581,831 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Fossil Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,115 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. 61.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fossil Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group ( NASDAQ:FOSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter.

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

