Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 2,765 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,765 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after buying an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,903 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 17.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 133,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $98.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $83.27 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EnerSys

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total value of $50,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,843 over the last 90 days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EnerSys

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.