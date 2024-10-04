Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Sells 531 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,888.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,119,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,532 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 142,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 75,625 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:RGR opened at $40.67 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.94. The firm has a market cap of $685.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

