Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $107,000 Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 965 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STRA. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,936 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 118,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.25.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its 200-day moving average is $105.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,711.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

