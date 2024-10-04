Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes $153,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the second quarter worth $107,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 260.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

COTY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.85.

About Coty

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

