Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Glatfelter as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 17.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glatfelter by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 134,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 138.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 230.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Glatfelter Co. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Activity at Glatfelter

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,655,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,357.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

