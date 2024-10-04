Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KORU Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on KORU Medical Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

KORU Medical Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

KRMD stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.27. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KORU Medical Systems Profile

(Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.