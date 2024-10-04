Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Office Properties Income Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

OPI stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.93. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.60%.

Office Properties Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.