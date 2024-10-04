Point72 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Sotera Health by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 123,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 23.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Sotera Health by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sotera Health

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,215,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,705,974.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Sotera Health Stock Down 3.2 %

SHC stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 2.07. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Sotera Health had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

