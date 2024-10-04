Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zeta Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Zeta Global from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.27. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $32.11.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

