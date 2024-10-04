Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.16 Million Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601,491 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Definitive Healthcare worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DH. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 976,279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $9,283,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 162,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

DH opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $10.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on DH shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

