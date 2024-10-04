Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 64,887 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ACM Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,640,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Insider Activity at ACM Research

In related news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,255,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Xiao Xing sold 8,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $167,657.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,255,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $526,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,403,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,159.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ACM Research

ACM Research Price Performance

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.52. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.29.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $202.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.05 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

(Free Report)

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.