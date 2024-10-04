Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $827,000 in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 214,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of Outset Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OM. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,406,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 508.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 514,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 429,851 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth $7,794,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 5.7% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Outset Medical by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

Outset Medical Trading Down 5.4 %

OM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.92. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 6.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $27.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.19 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 143.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Outset Medical from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outset Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Outset Medical

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.