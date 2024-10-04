Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 304,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of ALX Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,929 shares of company stock worth $162,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.00.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALXO. Lifesci Capital cut ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Profile

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.