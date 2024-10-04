Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,335,000 after acquiring an additional 73,028 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after acquiring an additional 199,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after buying an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,370,000 after buying an additional 57,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $102.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $119.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.41.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $364.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEIS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Baird R W raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.