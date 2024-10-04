Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 713,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 66.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 651,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EVgo by 76.9% during the second quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 416,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get EVgo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

EVgo Trading Up 60.8 %

EVgo stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. EVgo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EVgo Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.