Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Arcosa by 168.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $754,000. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 17,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,242,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa Price Performance

ACA opened at $91.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.31. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $96.47.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.05 per share, for a total transaction of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,198.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.