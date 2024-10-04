Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,728,101 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 85.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728,101 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.52% of Health Catalyst worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 10.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 59.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,537.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,153 shares of company stock valued at $216,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Trading Down 3.4 %

Health Catalyst stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $450.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.