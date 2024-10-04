Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires New Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,109,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,093,000 after acquiring an additional 107,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eXp World by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,803,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 91.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,544,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after buying an additional 36,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth about $7,141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. BTIG Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.18 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. eXp World’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 83,240 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $1,065,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,371,052 shares in the company, valued at $529,549,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,241 shares of company stock worth $9,077,780 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

