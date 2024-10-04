Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,482 DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in DHI Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,495,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 841,350 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,441,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 490,035 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHI Group by 72.2% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 668,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 280,479 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DHI Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DHI Group by 44.5% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 223,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on DHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

DHI Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $80.73 million, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 1.03. DHI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

