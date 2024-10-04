Point72 DIFC Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,596 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACET. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 85.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,503 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth $2,906,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 39.4% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,948,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 205.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 729,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.
Adicet Bio Price Performance
Shares of ACET stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $117.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Adicet Bio from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ACET
Adicet Bio Company Profile
Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Adicet Bio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- When Is the Best Time to Invest in Mutual Funds?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is NVIDIA Stock in a Correction or Consolidation?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Oversold Stocks with Big RSI Rebound Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.