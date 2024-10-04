Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys 658 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Forrester Research by 123.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. 55.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forrester Research Price Performance

Shares of FORR opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.61 million, a PE ratio of 529.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.93.

Insider Activity at Forrester Research

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Forrester Research had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $121.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 3,895 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $71,122.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,626.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Forrester Research Profile

(Free Report)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Featured Stories

