Point72 DIFC Ltd Cuts Position in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Point72 DIFC Ltd trimmed its position in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,392 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZIMV. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 337.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ZimVie by 518.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in ZimVie by 172,750.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ZimVie in the second quarter worth about $191,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ZimVie from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at ZimVie

In other news, major shareholder Camber Capital Management Lp sold 525,000 shares of ZimVie stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $9,297,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,259,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZimVie Trading Down 0.9 %

ZimVie stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). ZimVie had a negative net margin of 63.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $116.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

