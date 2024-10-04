Point72 DIFC Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $447.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $30.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 172.29%. The company had revenue of $9.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. Analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

EYPT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $116,947.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,611. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.