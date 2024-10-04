Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $42,000 in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 133.3% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 181.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Centrus Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

LEU stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.12. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 299.92%. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

