Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $43,000 in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in CEVA during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in CEVA by 46.0% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $580.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CEVA

About CEVA

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.