Point72 DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NYSE BDN opened at $5.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.33. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -49.18%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

