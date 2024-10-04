Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 494.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 748,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 622,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KPTI opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $109.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

