Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 14,713 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Point72 DIFC Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 83.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,713 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Paycor HCM by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 124,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

PYCR stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Paycor HCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

