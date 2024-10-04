Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 3,563 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Point72 DIFC Ltd reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 75.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 44.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

AngioDynamics Trading Down 16.7 %

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 61.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

