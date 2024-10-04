Point72 DIFC Ltd Sells 7,439 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Point72 DIFC Ltd trimmed its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,439 shares during the quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 5,317.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.39. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

