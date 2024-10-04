Point72 DIFC Ltd Takes Position in Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HOWL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HOWL opened at $2.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The company has a market capitalization of $87.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.45.

Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werewolf Therapeutics Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

