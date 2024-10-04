Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock Position Raised by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Pool were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Pool by 4.0% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 203,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Pool in the second quarter worth $2,091,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Pool by 7.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $646,291,000 after buying an additional 33,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ POOL opened at $371.45 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $357.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pool from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pool from $365.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.00.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

