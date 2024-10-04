Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$43.62 and last traded at C$43.59, with a volume of 368133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$42.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.28.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.15. The firm has a market cap of C$26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.53, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 91.78.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.05. Power Co. of Canada had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of C$9.91 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.976825 EPS for the current year.

Power Co. of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. Power Co. of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

