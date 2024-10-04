Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $0.93. Precigen shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 1,101,581 shares.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Precigen from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Precigen from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 90.99% and a negative net margin of 3,084.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez purchased 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $49,999.55. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 743,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,632.45. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Precigen by 40.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Precigen by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 18,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,182,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 492,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

