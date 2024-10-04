Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFTP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SQFTP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35.
Presidio Property Trust Company Profile
