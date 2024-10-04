Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Trading Down 8.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.59. 13,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $85.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.01.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

