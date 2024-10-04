Prio (OTCMKTS:PTRRY) Stock Price Up 3% – Here’s What Happened

Prio S.A. (OTCMKTS:PTRRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$8.24 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.68.
About Prio
Prio SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Brazil and internationally. It holds a 100% interest in the Polvo Field covering approximately 134 square kilometres located in the southern portion of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro; and the Frade Field that consists of approximately 154 kilometres located in the northern region of the Campos Basin, Rio de Janeiro.
