Private Client Services LLC Buys 2,897 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Private Client Services LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 949.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $171.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $800.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.17 and a 12-month high of $185.16.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $25,941,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,181,910 shares in the company, valued at $204,399,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $25,941,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,399,515.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $52,950,238. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

